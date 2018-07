With around 4 grams of fiber per serving, apples are one of the most filling fruits you can reach for. But the combination of high fiber and fructose makes this snack a surprising instigator for bloating , says Kirkpatrick. Enjoying the fruit on its own, not with a meal can help you avoid the puffiness.And you don't want to miss out on the health perks of apples. While it may appear "basic" in comparison with other exotic super fruits , it still delivers. The skin is jam-packed with an antioxidant called quercetin , which protects cells against cancer. Research has also found that people who eat five or more apples a week have better lung function than those who don't. Plus, apples come with about 15% of your daily value of vitamin C, making them the snack to reach for right before cold and flu season.