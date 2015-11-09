8 Perfect Gifts for Healthy Foodies

Whether you have a gourmet cook on your list, a relative who's really into good grub, or a friend who always likes to have you over for dinner, we have them covered with these foodie and hosting gifts. Best part: All but one of these gifts falls under $100.
It's one thing to like chocolate, and another to be really into chocolate. And if your friend's the latter, she'll love Mast Brothers Chocolate bars. New York City-based brothers Rick and Michael started the sweets company, and pay close attention to quality ingredients and flavor—in fact, you can find their chocolate on the menus of star chefs Thomas Keller, Daniel Humm, Eric Ripert, and Heston Blumenthals. Plus, the pretty artwork on the packaging makes the bars perfectly giftable.
Tray chic! Part statement piece, part practical serving tray (a party's worth of hors d'oeuvres—like bruschetta or endive stuffed with goat cheese—can fit on it), any perennial host would be thrilled to get this glass tray. Not to mention, when your friend or family member isn't hosting, she can set it on a stand and show it off like artwork.
We're all for eating in season here at Health, and these ingredient-based cookbooks by Short Stack Editions help you do just that. Buy them for a friend who loves to cook—you can give her a winter veggie book like Broccoli, as well as a spring-y one like Plums that will get her excited for the warmer months to come.
Your friend who likes to host probably has a basic chip and dip set—but nothing quite like this. The Iittala Tapas set comes with three of their "Kastehelmi" bowls with a beautiful bubble detail, plus a wooden tray for them to rest on, as well as matching napkins. She can fill the bowls with fun dips, nuts, olives or anything else she deems delicious.
Wine not? Whether your friend is a Pinot Grigio fan or loves her Cabernet Sauvignon, this Tom Dixon decanter is a gorgeous way to showcase her favorite varietal. The hand-blown clear glass gets a pop from the hand-painted copper accents. The result? A modern, upmarket look. Another perk: It comes in an equally stylish gift box.
For the foodie, basic table salt just won't cut it. Enter this Himalayan rock salt and grater set. The rock sits atop the Beachwood mini stand, and the grater allows the host or guests to shave off as much finishing salt as they'd like. Hosts can also leave it on the table during the meal for a conversation starter.
Go for the gold. Perfect for a friend who loves all things luxe: These Rosanna Dore' shakers are a simple way to add some glitz and glamour to a dinner table. They're made of gold-plated porcelain, and you'll find that the shakers stand out without seeming over the top for typical, every day use.
Nate Berkus Cheese Board and Knife Set
Nate Berkus at Target Cheese Board ($25; Target.com) Nate Berkus at Target Pearl Cheese Knife Set ($17; Target.com)
Those who can't get enough fromage (so really, all of us) want to give it the display it deserves—and that's easy with this Nake Berkus cheese board and pearl knife set. And what's great for you? At only $15 for the board and $17 for the knives, you can surprise your favorite cheese fan with something special—for a deal.
