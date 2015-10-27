4 Delicious Recipes That Cook In No Time

Wholesome meals that won't take you hours.

More
Andrew Weil, MD
October 27, 2015
1 of 5 Ditte Isager

Tasty, healthy, fast

Looking for nutritious, delicious meals you can whip up quick? Wellness guru Andrew Weil, MD, shares some favorites.

RELATED: 23 Easy, Low-Fat Dinners
Advertisement
2 of 5 Photo: Ditte Isager

Quick Bison Bolognese

Bison is lower in calories—but higher in iron—than standard ground beef.

Ingredients: Onion, celery, carrot, ground bison, crushed tomatoes, cinnamon, black pepper, tomato paste, red wine, olive oil, red pepper flakes, sea salt, dried tagliatelle or fettuccine, parsley, Parmesan

Calories: 522

Try this recipe: Quick Bison Bolognese
3 of 5 Photo: Ditte Isager

Easy Eggs in a Cup

Spinach and egg yolks have lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for eye health. The fat in the yolks helps your body absorb the nutrients more easily. 

Ingredients: Baby spinach, Parmesan, eggs, black pepper, onion, garlic, olive oil, crushed red pepper flakes, sea salt, nutmeg

Calories: 152

Try this recipe: Easy Eggs in a Cup
Advertisement
4 of 5 Photo: Ditte Isager

Andy's Anytime Tofu Scramble

Stick to extra-firm tofu; firm, medium-firm, soft, or silken will fall apart. 

Ingredients: Red bell pepper, tofu, grapeseed oil, onion, garlic, turmeric, cumin, sea salt, cayenne pepper, corn tortillas, avocado, salsa

Calories: 205

Try this recipe: Andy's Anytime Tofu Scramble
Advertisement
5 of 5 Photo: Ditte Isager

Broiled Halibut With Green Harissa

Herb power: Cilantro and parsley are packed with vitamins A and C, as well as vitamin K, a key nutrient for bone density.

Ingredients: Halibut filets, grapeseed oil, jalapeño, garlic, cilantro, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, coriander, sea salt

Calories: 319

Try this recipe: Broiled Halibut With Green Harissa

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up