7 Celebs Who've Said Goodbye to Breast Implants

After returning from a hiatus from her gig as a co-host ofin 2011, Osborne admitted that difficulties with her breast implants were the real reason she took some time off. "One morning I woke up and one of my boobies was kind of much longer than the other," she said on her show. A doctor told her the implant was leaking, and her removal surgery revealed it had actually "leaked into the wall of my stomach." She was thrilled with the results: "I don't feel like I have a water bed laying on my chest anymore," she told her cohosts.