For multidimensional color without the distinct line of demarcation that ombré gives, try the tortoiseshell look, aka Ecaille. This new highlighting technique layers shades like honey, caramel and amber over a deep base. "The mix of light and dark tones can be customized to flatter various hair colors and skin tones," says New York City celebrity hairstylist Rita Hazan. A stylist paints highlights on the ends and gradually lessens the intensity as she moves to the roots, so it's subtle. You'll only need touch-ups four times a ear, max (unless you have grays to cover). Apply a deep treatment like Nuance Raw Honey Color Protect Hair Mask ($28; amazon.com) once a week to preserve shine.