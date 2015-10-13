8 Gym Bags for Every Type of Workout

Choosing a gym bag deserves as much careful consideration as picking out a pretty leather purse. Not only does the bag you buy have to mesh with your personal sweat style, it also must fit your shoes, apparel, toiletries, and anything else you may need before, during, and after a workout. The following eight carriers fit the bill, no matter what type of workout you're doing.
Hands-free
Two-strapping it is easier on your back; neoprene gives this Cynthia Rowley Brody Backpack ($165; lastcall.com) a sporty yet grown-up vibe.
Class act
You can't go wrong with a BGB (black gym bag) like this Nike Form Flux Tote ($27; nike.com). Stash dirty kicks and sweat-soaked items in the dual bottom slots.
Totes adorable
Plenty of interior pockets—six, to be exact—keep gym essentials neatly organized inside the featherlight MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote ($215; saksfifthavenue.com). Bonus points: The pattern is just plain awesome.
Smart sack
Genius feature of the Under Armour Universal Duffle ($80; ua.com): a heatproof pocket to hold your flatiron or curling iron. And this bag is roomy enough to double as a weekender.
Pool jewel
Office-appropriate? Check: Credit the modern shape and leather trim. But the fact that the Rebecca Minkoff Small Subway Tote ($225; rebeccaminkoff.com) is waterproofâ€”ideal for swim workouts and rainy daysâ€”is what makes it a gotta-have.
Deep stuff
The Lululemon Follow Your Bliss Bag ($128; lululemon.com) is strong enough to carry 50(!) pounds and has expandable panels (just unhook the sides), as well as elastic straps to secure your yoga mat. We heart the inside inscription: "Be good to yourself."
Quick-change artist
Thanks to its drawstring top, the Fabletics Sport Sac ($50; fabletics.com) makes getting to your gear a cinch. Killer shoulder workout? Remove the cross-body strap and tote it by hand.
Old faithful
The C9 Champion Gym Bag's ($27; target.com) three main compartments let you divvy up your wet and dry clothes and store your cross-trainers. There's even an inside zip pocket for valuables.