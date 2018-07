There are also more severe symptoms of ovarian cysts, like a fever, nausea, and vomiting. Those are all signs that you may have an infection, and you should get to a doctor ASAP.But one of the scenarios that worries experts the most, says Dr. Minkin, is when the cyst causes an ovary to "twist," which could not only cause an infection, but could cut off the blood supply to the ovary, which can cause permanent damage. It's a problem known as adnexal torsion, and it's just as serious as it sounds. If that occurs—and it's not common—you'll likely feel a sudden pain in your abdomen and may also have some nausea. If this happens, you'll want to let your doctor know about it right away as it's considered a medical emergency.