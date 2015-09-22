4 Addicting Snacks That Are Actually Good for You

Delicious bites that are super healthy—chocolate and bacon included.

More
Christian Coates
September 22, 2015
1 of 5 Getty Images

Snack happy

Chocolate-drizzled bars, bacon popcorn: These decadent noshes are addictive, but that's OK—because they're really good for you. Each recipe is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants. And unlike many store-bought snacks, these light bites will leave you satisfied and full until your next meal.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Jacqui Small

Herby Edamame Dip With Buckwheat Crackers

Buckwheat groats are packed with protein, along with zinc, copper, manganese, and magnesium. Find them with the whole grains at the supermarket or in health-food stores. 

Ingredients: Buckwheat groats, brown rice protein powder, pink peppercorns, black mustard seeds or yellow seeds, olive oil, edamame, Greek yogurt, mint, cilantro, sea salt and pepper

Calories: 266

Try this recipe: Herby Edamame Dip With Buckwheat Crackers
3 of 5 Jacqui Small

Apricot and Chocolate Puffed Rice Bars

Dried apricots are rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that's key for healthy skin and eyes.

Ingredients: Honey, coconut, almonds, dried apricots, cocoa nibs, puffed rice cereal, vanilla extract, white chocolate

Calories: 237

Try this recipe: Apricot and Chocolate Puffed Rice Bars
Advertisement
4 of 5 Jacqui Small

Maple and Bacon Popcorn

No worries about the fat: Canadian-style bacon comes from the loin, a leaner cut than the belly (the source of American bacon).

Ingredients: Canadian-style bacon, maple syrup, coconut oil, popcorn kernels

Calories: 186

Try this recipe: Maple and Bacon Popcorn
Advertisement
5 of 5 Jacqui Small

Mango and Chia Pudding

Just two tablespoons of those itty-bitty chia seeds have 6 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, plus calcium, iron, and omega-3s. 

Ingredients: Mango, orange juice, chia seeds, pomegranate seeds

Calories: 255

Try this recipe: Mango and Chia Pudding

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up