If you have a six-pack , then you're fit.Sort of. "The amount of fat you're carrying under your skin is a reflection of what's going on inside your body metabolically," Dr. Seltzer says. But washboard abs require an ultra-low body fat percentage, a serious dedication to daily exercise, and a very calorie-restrictive diet.Look at yourself in the mirror. What do you see? If you can make outmuscular definition (and this doesn't mean you need a six-pack) and you don't have a lot of fat rolling over your underwear, then that's good, says Dr. Seltzer. If not, it's not an indication you should go on a crazy fad diet or try to have a perfect body. Making some small lifestyle changes can help you shed fat in a big way. Whatever you see, the only truly accurate way to determine your health is to see your doctor and get lab work done, checking for markers like cholesterol and triglycerides.