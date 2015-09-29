12 Secrets of People Who've Lived to 100

Emma Morano, who was the world's oldest person until she passed in April 2017, said ending her abusive marriage in 1938 contributed to her longevity. "I didn't want to be dominated by anyone," she told The New York Times. Morano, who lived in the northern Italian city of Verbania, also had a few unusual diet quirks: she ate two raw eggs per day, plus lots of cookies. In fact, CNN reports that Morano loved cookies so much that she'd hide them under her pillow to prevent others from eating them.