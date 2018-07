Do you think that by setting your alarm for, say, 45 minutes before you have to climb out of bed—and hitting the snooze button every 10 minutes—you'll gently and gradually rouse yourself awake? Nope. This is common: "I hear of people who set like 12 alarms [to wake up]," says Andrew Westwood , MD, a neurologist and sleep specialist at ColumbiaDoctors Midtown in New York City. The bad habit cheats you out of extra minutes in deeper, more restorative sleep stages and instead keeps you in the lighter ones, he says. A better idea: set your alarm for when you actually have to wake up. Then, put it on the other side of your bedroom so you'll get out of bed to turn it off. Another strategy: When the buzzer sounds, swing your feet over the edge of your bed and sit up. If you can make it that far—and resist the urge to fall backwards—you'll have an easier time pushing yourself off of the mattress.