9 Probiotic Foods That Aren't Yogurt

They can be loaded with probiotics, but choose carefully. Many are pasteurized and jarred in white vinegar, which gives them a piquant taste but no friendly microbes. Instead, you want pickles that have been fermented in brine— the way they were made in ancient Mesopotamia. One study on Lactobacillus brevis, a bacteria from fermented pickles, found that regular intake significantly reduced incidence of the flu. You'll find traditional pickles in the refrigerated section of the grocery or health-food store. The label should say "naturally fermented," "nonpasteurized" or "contains live cultures," advises Michelle Schoffro Cook, PhD, author of. Look for fermented green beans, cauliflower and beets, too—each packs a wide array of vitamins, minerals and probiotics.