Prep Once, Eat Healthy All Week

Spend 30 minutes preparing on Sunday and you can whip up fast gourmet dinners featuring kale, salmon, and other super foods.

Laraine Perry
August 11, 2015
Easy starts here

These key foods are all you need to head off weekday "Ack, what's for dinner?" stress. Covered and refrigerated, the kale and lentils will keep for five days, and the tomatoes for four days.
Cook kale

Tear 10 oz. of baby kale into pieces. In a large, deep skillet, heat 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil over medium-high heat. Add 4 sliced large garlic cloves; sauté until just beginning to turn golden, about 1 minutes. Stir in a scant 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper. Add kale; cook, tossing for 2 minutes. Add 1/4 cup water; cover, reduce heat to medium and steam until kale is just tender, about 4 minutes. Season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Transfer to a bowl; let cool completely.

Marinate tomatoes

In a large bowl, whisk together 3 Tbsp. each fresh lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil, 3/4 tsp. sugar, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt and a generous grind of black pepper. Add 2 pints halved grape tomatoes, 1 minced large shallot and 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme; toss well. Transfer to a sealable container.
Dress lentils

In a large bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup each balsamic vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil, 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard, 1 tsp. kosher salt and a generous grind of black pepper. Gently break apart two 17-oz. (or four 9-oz.) packages steamed lentils; fold into vinaigrette until thoroughly combined. Transfer to a sealable container.

Kale and Smoked Mozzarella Pizza

With a prep time of just 5 minutes, you can have a healthy and hearty pizza ready in less than 15 minutes, no delivery required.

Ingredients: Shredded smoked mozzarella, prepared 12-inch thin-crust pizza crust, precooked kale, olive oil, lemon wedges

Calories: 343

Try this recipe: Kale and Smoked Mozzarella Pizza
Crispy Polenta with Warm Lentils and Kale

For a creamy pulse-based dinner, you can't go wrong with this 5-ingredient dish. Thanks to superfoods like lentils and kale, it'll keep you full and satisfied with 11 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein.

Ingredients: prepared polenta, olive oil, marinated lentils, precooked kale, sun-dried tomatoes

Calories: 383

Try this recipe: Crispy Polenta with Warm Lentils and Kale
Seared Salmon with Orange-Lentil Salad

Got leftover lentils? Try tossing into salads for a protein boost, or smear a bit of goat cheese on crostini and top with lentils for a smart snack.

Ingredients: skinless salmon fillets, canola oil, salt and pepper, orange, red onion, marinated lentils

Calories: 433

Try this recipe: Seared Salmon with Orange-Lentil Salad
Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes and Feta

If you have fresh herbs handy, use them to garnish this pasta dish. Basil, oregano, or mint, or a combination, works nicely.

Ingredients: Farfalle, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper, marinated tomatoes, feta

Calories: 376

Try this recipe: Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes and Feta
Flank Steak with Arugula and Herbed Tomato Salad

Serve flank steak medium-rare: It's a very lean cut, so it will be tough and chewy if overcooked.

Ingredients: Worcestershire sauce, flank steak, canola oil, pepper, arugula, marinated tomatoes

Calories: 216

Try this recipe: Flank Steak with Arugula and Herbed Tomato Salad

