When you're deep in the throes of "Yes… YESSS!" passion, you're probably not giving all that much thought to watch mysterious and wonderful things orgasms are. But when you're less, well, preoccupied, you might be interested to know that there's some pretty amazing stuff going on while you're getting busy. For example, were you aware that your breasts can get off from a great roll in the hay? Or that having a good-looking partner may lead to a grander finale? (True and true.) We uncovered scientific findings that might just make your next bedroom session even better.