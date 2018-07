4 of 14 Getty Images

Whooshing in your ears

Whooshing that you hear when you're lying with your head on a pillow could be blood moving through your carotid artery and jugular vein, which run behind your ear. The sound becomes noticeable when external noise is blocked, says Anil Lalwani, MD, vice chair for research in the department of otolaryngology at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. Whooshing you hear 24/7 may be due to an infection or allergies. Congestion in your eustachian tube, which connects your nose and throat to the middle ear, also muffles external sounds; it should clear on its own or with the help of an antibiotic or decongestant.



When to worry: Whooshing without obstructed hearing could mean a blood vessel blockage or abnormality; call your doc.