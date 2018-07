It's important to accept yourself, love your shape, and feel comfortable in your own skin. But if your body mass index (BMI) indicates that you're overweight or obese, think about whether you need to lose weight or at least eat healthier and exercise more . Of course, some people have more muscle than others (BMI is not a perfect measure), but the truth is, research shows that if you are obese, your risk rises for serious health problems such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Maintaining a BMI over 30 or a having a waist circumference larger than 35 inches for women and 40 inches for men puts you at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and other illnesses, says Goodson. "Losing just 10% of your body weight can help lower cholesterol and blood pressure," she says. And even if you don't lose weight, exercise and healthy eating will help lower your risks for those conditions.