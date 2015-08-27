4 DIY Home Manicure Must-Haves

The best new base and topcoat, plus the freshest shades in between.

Holly Dawsey
August 27, 2015
These products nail it

These products nail it

There's nothing quite like a fresh manicure to finish a look. Here, our picks for the top polish, base coat, top coat, and nail treatment.

The Experts:
Ilana Blitzer, Health beauty director; Paul Cucinello, celebrity hair stylist in Los Angeles and New York City; Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; Suzy Gerstein, New York City celebrity makeup artist; Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and creative director of Paintbox in New York City; Joanna Simkin, New York City celebrity makeup artist; Alexis Wolfer, founder of TheBeautyBean.com; Jessica Wu, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Souther California School of Medicine in Los Angeles
Nail color

Nail color

Essie Cashmere Mattes ($26; nordstrom.com)

These six polishes are classically crisp and cleanâ€”but with a cool satin-matte finish, says manicurist Julie Kandalec.
Topcoat

Topcoat

Deborah Lippman The Wait Is Over Quick-Dry Drops ($20; sephora.com)

"The odorless drops form a protective barrier and dry nails faster than a New York minute," Kandalec says.
Base coat

Base coat

Orly One Night Stand Peel-Off Base Coat ($10; amazon.com)

This base eliminates the need for harsh scrubbing, soaking and even remover, our testers confirm.
Treatment

Treatment

CND RescueRXX ($20; loxabeauty.com)

In the age of gel manis, tips could use a little TLC. This keratin-infused formula helps strengthen nail beds and softens cuticles.

