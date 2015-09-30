12 Bath and Body Products for Flawless Skin

Glow head to toe with these next-level smoothers soothers and perker-uppers.

More
Holly Dawsey
September 30, 2015
1 of 13 Lisa Shin

Body work

Smooth your skin and glow head to toe with these sunscreens, lotions, and other products, as chosen by Health editors, celebrity makeup artists, beauty bloggers, and MDs.

The Experts:
Ilana Blitzer, Health beauty director; Paul Cucinello, celebrity hair stylist in Los Angeles and New York City; Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; Suzy Gerstein, New York City celebrity makeup artist; Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and creative director of Paintbox in New York City; Joanna Simkin, New York City celebrity makeup artist; Alexis Wolfer, founder of TheBeautyBean.com; Jessica Wu, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Souther California School of Medicine in Los Angeles
Advertisement
2 of 13 Amazon.com

Body lotion

Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Relief Healing Serum ($5; amazon.com)

Thanks to a healthy dose of emollients and barrier protectors, "it soothes even your scaliest spots,"
3 of 13 Walmart.com

Shaving cream

Eos Shave Cream ($4; harmondiscount.com)

This rich cream not only allows for a smooth shave on all skin types, Dr. Fusco says, but also adds a subtle sheen.
Advertisement
4 of 13 Walmart.com

Sunscreen

Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport Sunscreen Spray ($9; ulta.com)

Thick sunscreens can leave your skin feeling slimy. Not this one: It dries in an invisible mesh pattern so pores can breathe easily, Dr. Wu explains.
Advertisement
5 of 13 Amazon.com

Razor

Gillette Venus Swirl ($17; amazon.com)

"The head pivots in all directions and glides right over danger zones, like ankles and knees," Dr. Wu says. "It delivers a really close shave without creating too much pressure.â€
Advertisement
6 of 13 Amazon.com

Toothbrush

Oral B SmartSeries with Bluetooth 4.0 Connectivity ($150; amazon.com)

Sync it with your smartphone to track brushing habits. "I love how it warned me when I brushed too hard,"
Advertisement
7 of 13 Amazon.com

Antiperspirant

Dove Dry Spray ($8; amazon.com)

Scoring high in protection against sweat and BO, this mighty mist won't give out on you. "The freshness lasts," Dr. Fusco confirms.
Advertisement
8 of 13 Amazon.com

Toothpaste

Crest Pro-Health HD ($12; amazon.com)

This two-step toothpaste is worth the extra effort: "My teeth felt cleaner and my smile got brighter," Wolfer gushes.
Advertisement
9 of 13 Amazon.com

Fragrance

Halle Berry Wild Essence ($20; amazon.com)

"This mix of girly florals, sultry musk and heady wood notes is the new sexy," Blitzer says.
Advertisement
10 of 13 Amazon.com

Bar soap

Yes to Coconut Milk Bar ($9; amazon.com)

"The lather is thick, leaving skin superclean and soft," Dr. Wu says. Also sweet: "My bathroom smelled like coconut cream pie!"
Advertisement
11 of 13 Amazon.com

Self-tanner

Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Mousse ($9; amazon.com)

The express formula gives you what Blitzer calls a "very convincing vacation tan" in as little as an hour. "It's great for those last-minute 'I'm so pale!' freak-outs."
Advertisement
12 of 13 Nordstrom.com

Body scrub

Lancer The Method: Body Polish ($60; nordstrom.com)

Whatâ€™s so special about this body-smoothing scrub? It's self-warming, and it feels good. "I've never used a scrub that felt so much like a massage," Wolfer says.
Advertisement
13 of 13 Walmart.com

Body wash

Olay Fresh Outlast Body Wash ($5; walmart.com)

This mild cleanser stands out in a sea of body washes because it quickly whisks away grime without stripping your skin of its natural oils, Dr. Fusco explains. Gotta love that.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up