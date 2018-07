You can also take your dog out for a spin in a sit-on-top kayak . Smaller breeds may perch up front, while larger dogs might feel safer closer to your feet. Teach your buddy to get in and out of the kayak on land first; then practice in the shallow water close to shore. (If he seems nervous about sliding around, you could lay down a small mat or piece of carpet so his paws can get some traction.) The trick is to keep the first few outings relaxed and fun (read: brings treats!). Stick to inlets and slow-moving rivers without too much boat traffic. You can let your dog paddle alongside you if he wants to swim. If not, that's okay too: "He's getting lots of stimulation just by riding in the boat," says Clough—all while you ton your arms and core and burn hundreds of calories.