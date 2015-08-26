Is your dog so exuberant on walks you worry she might one day pull your arm off? If so, try letting her keep up with you as you pedal: "Biking is perfect for dogs with tons of energy," says Clough. "They are totally psyched to flat-out run." Meanwhile, you're getting a great workout (cycling can torch 500-plus calories per hour) and building your leg muscles.



If your girl likes chasing squirrels and skateboards, consider using a device called the Springer. It attaches the leash to your bike's frame or seat stem and absorbs much of the force of sudden tugs ($130; amazon.com).



Biking with your dog may actually help with any behavioral issues she has, Clough adds. "The biggest problem I see with dogs is that they're not getting enough exercise." Indeed, veterinarians at Tufts University's Animal Behavior Clinic say aerobic exercise stimulates the brain to make serotonin, a hormone that helps dogs, especially those who are anxious or aggressive, to relax.



