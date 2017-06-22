Whatever your motivation to work out—feeling good, blowing off stress, losing weight—you can add one more to the list: staying young. In a study on older adults, those who exercised functioned physiologically similar to younger people. So it keeps you young on the inside, but what about the outside? "Your skin is the largest organ in your body and the only one you can see. Anything that's good for your body is good for your skin," he says.



While you may have heard warnings that certain workouts (namely running) can cause wrinkles and sagging from the up-and-down motion, Dr. Brown says that's not the case. Whatever you love doing—whether that's running, spinning, or lifting—keep on doing it.



