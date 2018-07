Best to skip these unusual eating plans.Shailene Woodley recently touted this New Age--y detox, which involves mixing Bentonite clay (in powder form) with water, then downing it. The idea is that the clay has binding properties, glomming onto heavy metals and other toxins in your system and removing them when you poop. Sounds iffy—and it is.Followers of this plan, which is reportedly embraced by Demi Moore, believe that the gravitational pull of the moon affects the water in our bodies the same way it affects the tides. The short form of the diet is a day of fasting, drinking only water and juice during a full or new moon to remove toxins and water weight. Too bad the water poundage comes right back!Created by nutritionist Elizabeth Gibaud, this program uses your complexion to formulate an eating plan. Red cheeks could signal a dairy intolerance, while open pores may point to acid in your system. Kate Winslet is said to have lost weight with this diet. Most versions are low in calories, but the science behind the program is unclear.