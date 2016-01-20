Admit it: If you have kids, you dip into their little squeeze packs of fruit (we do it, too). Now get your own, with the added goodness of chia. In flavors like wild raspberry, pomegranate mint and green magic, they're good for grownups on the go ($13.30 for 8, amazon.com). (Your kids might want to try them, too.) These are best for fans of bubble tea, tapioca, or gelatin; if you don't care for that texture, these aren't for you.