Need some fitness motivation and want to push yourself harder? Think tech. People who use trackers are 30 to 40 percent more active, research reveals. "Trackers help facilitate self-awareness and mindfulness, which are necessary for behavior change," explains Lee Jordan, an ACE-certi ed health coach and behavior change specialist. Adds star trainer Harley Pasternak, "A tracker unshackles my clients from needing a gym or equipment to get in their activity that day." Ready to receive feedback on a whole new level? These smart fitness watches will help you keep tabs on your progress, and push through plateaus. To help you choose your arm candy, here is our review of the best fitness trackers on the market now.