5 Skincare Tricks to Look Better in a Bikini

The new think on self-tanner: Pick a medium or dark shade even if your skin is fair. "The purple undertones in darker shades give the most natural-looking tan, whereas lighter formulas can cast an unsightly yellow glow," says Dera Enochson, founder of Xen-Tan. Try Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Mousse in Deep Bronze ($13; ulta.com ). Right before applying, run a wet washcloth over skin to scrub off dead cells and wipe away residue from lotion, sweat and oil. Also nice: "Damp skin will absorb more of the formula than dry skin, providing more color payoff," says Stacie Norvell, vice president of branding at Norvell Tanning. Blend a generous amount into skin using broad, circular motions. Let it dry and relax, ideally with a frozen beverage. The longer you let self-tanner settle in before showering or sweating, the better; at least six to eight hours is ideal.