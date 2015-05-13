Best Sunglasses for Working Out

Rock a pair of standout sunglasses on your next fitness adventure.

More
Priscilla Ward
May 13, 2015
1 of 8 Lisa Shin

Shady Lady

With the right eyewear, you can protect your eyes and look stylish for your next fitness adventure. Whether you're running, biking, hiking or fishing, here are the best sunglasses for outdoor activities.

Related: 5 Foods for Healthy Eyes
Advertisement
2 of 8 Lisa Shin

View finder

Make no mistake: The Revo Raconteur aviators ($229; amazon.com) are hard-core. Their special lens coating blocks rays and repels water, oil and dirt.

3 of 8 Lisa Shin

Hot pursuit

Paradise just got prettier thanks to the Oakley Kickback ($145; amazon.com). Its no-snag nose pads prevent hair from getting caught when the wind whips it in your face.

Related: The Truth About Common Vision Myths

Advertisement
4 of 8 Lisa Shin

Blue streak

Steamy days are no match for the Smith Pivlock Asana ($117-$160; amazon.com). Fog-resistant lenses ensure a clear view when beach play heats up.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Lisa Shin

Purple reign

Sick of shades slipping off during weekend runs? Try the Zeal Idyllwild ($119; zappos.com): Its rubber nose and temple grip keep it from budging.

Related: 3 Serious Eye Symptoms
Advertisement
6 of 8 Lisa Shin

Mirror image

Sport the cool Julbo Groovy ($55-$219; amazon.com) for any super-active situation where you don't want to worry about your sunnies flying off your face.

Advertisement
7 of 8 Lisa Shin

Pliable pair

These Nautica Guard Rubber Sunglasses ($79; nautica.com) have a textured rubber-coated frame that won't soak up heat. They're flexible, too, so they don't snap under pressure.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Lisa Shin

Take cover

Wide, full-coverage frames, which guard against sneaky side rays, make the wrap-style Fisherman Bayou ($25; fishermaneyewear.com) the perfect multisport pair.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up