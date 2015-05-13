Best Sunglasses for Working Out

Rock a pair of standout sunglasses on your next fitness adventure.
Make no mistake: The Revo Raconteur aviators ($229; amazon.com) are hard-core. Their special lens coating blocks rays and repels water, oil and dirt.
Paradise just got prettier thanks to the Oakley Kickback ($145; amazon.com). Its no-snag nose pads prevent hair from getting caught when the wind whips it in your face.
Steamy days are no match for the Smith Pivlock Asana ($117-$160; amazon.com). Fog-resistant lenses ensure a clear view when beach play heats up.
Sport the cool Julbo Groovy ($55-$219; amazon.com) for any super-active situation where you don't want to worry about your sunnies flying off your face.