4 Power Moves for Hips and Thighs

Our hips are responsible for more than you may realize—including how we bend and lift our knees—which is why it surprises me that they never really make it onto many of our training to-do lists. By ignoring the hips, you are not only messing with your body's stability and flexibility but also missing out on some key sculpting benefits. That stubborn lower-belly pouch and thigh jiggle? Strong hip muscles will help keep all of that in check. Weak ones, on the other hand, contribute to body imbalance, which can lead to injuries. So step up your hip toning for a better overall shape this summer.