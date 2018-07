It's prime time for a good beach read. We recommend The Royal We ($26; amazon.com) for its dishy, decadent look inside the British royal family from an outsider's point of view. Follow Bex, an American at Oxford, who ends up falling in love with Prince Nicholas, Great Britain's future king. What seems like a fairytale instead turns into a complicated life of tabloid stories, family drama, and unbelievably uncomplicated scenarios. You won't want to put this one down.