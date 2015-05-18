Demand for all-day breakfast in restaurants is up (7 out of 10 people want it, according to a recent survey by the National Restaurant Association). Until more eateries offer it, here are some delicious, healthy options you can make yourself when the nighttime craving for morning foods hits.
Scallion, Mint, and Feta Omelet
This Mediterranean meal comes together quick. Fresh mint and salty feta make a flavorful combo, while optional pine nuts add crunch. Toss a quick salad on the side.
Ingredients: Olive oil, scallions, eggs, fresh mint, ground black pepper, feta, pine nuts (optional)
If you can't decide between breakfast for dinner and pasta, don't worry: This hearty recipe combines both. Collard greens are loaded with vitamins A and C plus iron and calcium, and two cheeses make it feel indulgent.
Get your omega-3s on with a classic combo: Smoked salmon, cream cheese, chives, and eggs. It's served on whole-wheat toast, so all you need to make it a meal is a green vegetable (we love it with quick-sauteéd spinach). Dinner's ready in 20 minutes.
Peanut butter and bananas make these pancakes both kid-friendly and hearty. If you have any leftovers, wrap them in plastic wrap in twos, place them in a freezer bag, and freeze. Then you can stick them in the toaster oven for a quick breakfast (or another dinner).
Rolled oats and cottage cheese bump up the nutrition in these pancakes (eat three and you'll take in 6 grams of fiber and 26 grams of protein). Sweet blueberries pack in the antioxidants; use frozen if fresh are out of season.
Barley and whole-wheat flours join oats and cornmeal to make these satisfying, healthy-carb-filled pancakes. Buttermilk lends tang; as an alternative, you could use 2 cups of plain yogurt with 1/2 cup of regular milk.
Canned pumpkin makes these autumnal waffles an anytime treat. No need to tell everyone how healthy they are: Fiber-rich pumpkin is loaded with vitamin A, which boosts immunity, boosts eye health, and can help keep your skin radiant. Walnuts add omega-3s.
Rice pudding for dinner? Sure! When it's made with brown rice, unsweetened almond milk, and creamy bananas, rice pudding can be a satisfying supper. The cinnamon in this rich recipe boosts heart health and helps regulate blood sugar.
Bulgur isn't just for tabbouleh; sit down to a bowl of this fiber-rich porridge for a comforting evening meal. Dried cherries and apricots add sweetness, while sliced almonds lend crunch. Change up the fruits and nuts to suit your taste, if you like (chopped toasted pecans or hazelnuts would be tasty).