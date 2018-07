Most people know that a woman's fertility decreases as she gets older, but even during her most fertile (and otherwise healthy) years, lifestyle choices and external factors can affect a woman's chances of having a healthy baby.



"Women who want to increase their chances of getting pregnant often don't know the best things to do or what to watch out for," says Francisco Arredondo, MD, a reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist in San Antonio, Texas. Here are some of factors that do (or don't) affect a woman's fertility, and what you can do about them if you are trying to conceive.

Watch the video: 5 Things to Know About Your Fertility