5 Steps to the Perfect Stir-Fry (Plus Recipes!)

Here's how to cook up a fresh, flavor-packed dinner in just 15 minutes

Laraine Perri
May 27, 2015
Fast, healthy dinners

Need to get dinner in a hurry? For a fresh, flavor-packed meal that cooks up in 15 minutes, the classic stir-fry is a smart choice. To help you master the perfect stir-fry technique, we've broken it down into just five easy steps. That's all you'll need to create healthy, mouthwatering recipes, from Broccoli and Beef With Oyster Sauce to Cauliflower Masala With Tofu.

Step 1: Prep your ingredients

Once the heat is on, things move fast, and you don't want to risk scorching. Have everything sliced, diced and ready to go. (Hint: Freeze steak for 15 minutes before slicing. This will make it easier to slice thinly and evenly.) Whip up a quick sauce, too, before you heat the pan.
Step 2: Grab your pan

No wok? No problem. A large nonstick skillet works well. Make sure it's at least 12 inches; stir-fries require space. Next, heat things up. Get the pan and oil seriously hot before cooking. The temperature will drop once you add ingredients.
Step 3: Cook your main ingredient

Whether it's chicken, seafood, tofu, meat or even a starring vegetable, cook it in batches for best browning. (If the pan is packed, the food will steam instead of sear.) Don't move it around before it's properly seared, or you won't get a nice crust.
Step 4: Add vegetables and aromatics

Next in the pan are the vegetables (or the remaining ones, if your main ingredient is a veggie). Add those that take longer, such as carrots, before quicker-cooking ones, like bell peppers. Toss in aromatics last to avoid burning.

Step 5: Stir in sauce

Add the reserved protein (or starring veggie) back to the pan along with the sauce you premade. Cook, tossing well, until everything is heated through and the sauce is bubbling. (It shouldn't take longer than a minute or two.)
Broccoli and Beef With Oyster Sauce

This is the perfect meal to try going lighter on protein and heavier on vegetables. There's so much texture and flavor, you won't miss the meat.

Ingredients: Low-sodium soy sauce, dry sherry, cornstarch, sugar, freshly ground black pepper, flank steak, low-sodium chicken broth, oyster sauce, toasted sesame oil, peanut oil, broccoli florets, scallion, minced garlic, minded ginger, red pepper flakes, cooked jasmine rice

Calories: 262

Try This Recipe: Broccoli and Beef With Oyster Sauce
Cauliflower Masala With Tofu

If you like, you can swap in basmati rice instead of naan.

Ingredients: Coconut milk, garam masala, coconut oil, cauliflower florets, onion, fresh ginger, garlic, jalapeño, coriander, cumin, turmeric, kosher salt, prebaked tofu, frozen peas, cilantro, limes, naan

Calories: 313

Try This Recipe: Cauliflower Masala With Tofu
Sweet Pepper and Chicken Fajita Stir-Fry

If you don't have a wok, a large nonstick skillet works just as well. Just make sure it's at least 12 inches; stir-fries need space.

Ingredients: Fresh lime juice, cilantro, olive oil, low-sodium soy sauce, garlic, brown sugar, cumin, chili powder, chicken breasts, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, red onion, kosher salt, tortillas

Calories: 275

Try This Recipe: Sweet Pepper and Chicken Fajita Stir-Fry
Thai Shrimp and Eggplant Stir-Fry

Can't find Fresno chilies? Swap in a Serrano chili instead.

Ingredients: Fresh lime juice, Asian fish sauce, sugar, peanut oil, large shrimp, Japanese eggplants, garlic, Fresno chilies, scallions, basil, limes, rice noodles

Calories: 209

Try This Recipe: Thai Shrimp and Eggplant Stir-Fry

