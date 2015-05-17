2 of 7 Getty Images

If you have dark skin

"Melanoma doesn't discriminate by skin color," says Shelby Moneer, director of education at the Melanoma Research Foundation. In black skin, melanin provides a sun-protection factor of about 13.4 (compared with 3.4 in white skin)—still less than the SPF 15 required for adequate sun protection. Though people of color have a lower overall incidence of skin cancer, their five-year survival rate is only 75 percent, versus 93 percent for Caucasians. "Many people, including some doctors, think that if a person doesn't have fair skin, skin cancer won't happen to them," says Brooke Jackson, MD, associate professor of dermatology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "Because of this misperception, if a malignancy is found, it's often at a later, more serious stage."