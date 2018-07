11 of 13 Getty Images

Consider a lob

"Hair that lands above the shoulders has more body and bounce," Jones says. If you're not quite ready for a cut, tackle steamy days by pulling your hair into a low, tight bun. "You can pack a lot of texture into a bun, unlike a ponytail, which can look limp," Jones notes. To keep the style from seeming severe, let flyaways live naturally around your face, or coax out a few pieces by using your palms to lightly rough up the hair around your hairline. "It gives off a pretty, lived-in vibe," Jones says.