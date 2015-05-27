9 Fitness Trainers to Follow on Instagram

Add these to your social media feed for fitness motivation on the go

Rozalynn S. Frazier
May 27, 2015
Online motivators

A simple scroll through your Instagram feed can put you in touch with the building blocks of a beautiful body: exercise, smart eats and good old-fashioned motivation.

Here are nine great trainers who will get your heart pumping!

Jeanette Jenkins

@MsJeanetteJenkins

Who she is: This Los Angeles celeb trainer counts Pink and Kelly Rowland among her clientele.

What you'll find: Everything from workout moves (with her clients!) to healthy-eating advice to positive thinking. Need extra motivation to get swimsuit ready? Look to Jenkins' bikini-bod pics.

Words of wisdom: "Push past the challenge and you will receive your breakthrough. Don't ever give up."

Nicole Winhoffer

@nicolewinhoffer

Who she is: Not only a modern dancer and trainer, she's the woman in charge of keeping Madonna in tip-top form.

What you'll find: If you're a dance fan or want to score a better booty, look no further: Winhoffer's high-energy dance clips and butt-sculpting moves have you covered. And her acrobatic poses—just wow!

Words of wisdom: "The more specific the intention, the more specific the result."
Natalie Uhling

@natalieuhling

Who she is: Uhling is the creator of NUFit (a combo of kickboxing, dance and total-body toning) as well as a master trainer on NBC's streaming Radius.

What you'll find: Basically pictures of this beauty looking badass, be it mid–heavy bag punch or in a handstand. You'll also see videos that make you want to get strong and build balance.

Words of wisdom: "My secret is simple. I put in the work."
Mary Helen Bowers

@balletbeautiful

Who she is: A former New York City Ballet dancer and creator of Ballet Beautiful. She trained Natalie Portman for Black Swan.

What you'll find: Each shot is a tutorial on ballet form, toning moves and utter gracefulness.

Words of wisdom: "The key to elegant posture is keeping your neck long and your shoulders down."

Robin Arzon

@robinnyc

Who she is: A corporate lawyer turned fitness guru, Arzon is head coach for Peloton Cycle and co-founder of the running group Undo-Ordinary.

What you'll find: Shots of her getting active in New York City, plus captions offering insight into her never-give-up attitude.

Words of wisdom: "Do the things that make your heart flutter."

Marie Purvis

@mariepurvis

Who she is: As Nike NTC global and master trainer, Purvis creates those tough workouts you sweat through on the Nike Training Club app.

What you'll find: Snaps and videos of killer moves (ring pikes, anyone?). Also motivating: all the active women filling her photos.

Words of wisdom: "Life is dynamic, train for it."
Curtis Williams

@curtiswilliams17

Who he is: A former pro football player, creator of Training CAMP and an elite Under Armour coach. What he's posting: Videos of himself doing squat jumps, battle ropes and more.
Adam Rosante

@adamrosante

Who he is: The People's Bootcamp founder and author of The 30-Second Body: Eat Clean, Train Dirty and Live Hard. What he's posting: He's all about balance, so you'll find a mixture of high-intensity workout moves and indulgent but healthy foods.
Keoni Hudoba

@keonihudoba

Who he is: Once overweight, Hudoba is now a master trainer on NBC's Radius as well as the creator of the popular Cyc cycling. What he's posting: Tricky combo moves that require you to bring a buddy along for the fitness action.

