9 Fitness Trainers to Follow on Instagram

Who she is: Not only a modern dancer and trainer, she's the woman in charge of keeping Madonna in tip-top form.
What you'll find: If you're a dance fan or want to score a better booty, look no further: Winhoffer's high-energy dance clips and butt-sculpting moves have you covered. And her acrobatic poses—just wow!
Words of wisdom: "The more specific the intention, the more specific the result."
Who he is: The People's Bootcamp founder and author of The 30-Second Body: Eat Clean, Train Dirty and Live Hard.
What he's posting: He's all about balance, so you'll find a mixture of high-intensity workout moves and indulgent but healthy foods.
Who he is: Once overweight, Hudoba is now a master trainer on NBC's Radius as well as the creator of the popular Cyc cycling.
What he's posting: Tricky combo moves that require you to bring a buddy along for the fitness action.