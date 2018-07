Who doesn't love the crunchy goodness of granola ? Traditional versions can be loaded with sugar, fat, and calories, but this recipe is made with dried fruits, nuts, spices, and fiber-filled steel-cut oats. To keep portion size in control, make it a topping instead of a main dish. Sprinkle it on yogurt or add some to a smoothie for a crunchy kick.You can also get creative with the toppings. Swap out nuts for dried fruit or try golden raisins instead of dried apricots. The possibilities are endless.Coconut oil, walnuts, steel-cut oats, pecans, almonds, sunflower seeds, shredded coconut, cinnamon, egg whites, maple syrup, dried blueberries, dried apricots, dried dates365