Don't: Let them pull you

Use a 4- to 6-foot leash; anything longer than that can spell trouble on the jogging path, since you want to train Fido to stay by your side. "Their nose should be even with your knee, and your arm should be straight down and holding their leash right by their collar, at least while they're getting used to running with you," says Aramburu. During the teaching stage, it can be helpful to maintain this position during walks as well. "Normally you want to give them more freedom while you're walking, but it's fine to keep them really close for a few minutes at a time and then praise them and let the leash out so they get a reward for being good."