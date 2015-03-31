People who love to exercise don't waste time with activities they despise. "Too often I see people who sign up to do something like running, even though they know they hate running," says Shavise Glascoe, exercise physiologist at the Johns Hopkins Weight Management Center. Start with an activity that you're interested in or already enjoy—it doesn't have to be what your neighbor said helped her lose weight or what the group-class trend of the moment is. What matters is that you like it. If you don't want to do it, you will make an excuse to skip it tonight (and tomorrow, and the next day).