5 Healthy and Delicious Alternatives to White Pasta

For anyone watching their weight or simply trying to eat healthier, pasta is usually enemy number one. Refined white-flour noodles lack the fiber and nutrients of whole grains while still packing in calories. Good news for pasta lovers: the latest noodles are made of healthy, whole grain ingredients like quinoa, spelt, and kamut. From Spaghetti All'amatriciana to Creamy Three-Mushroom Pasta, try these good-for-you takes on pasta.
Advertisement
2 of 6Travis Rathbone
Spring Pea Pasta Salad
Brown Rice
What's it like? Soft texture; tastes like... brown rice Best for: Any pasta dish—baked, sautéed or cold in salad
Ingredients: Green peas, frozen edamame, sugar snap peas, lemon juice, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, extra-virgin olive oil, shallot, tarragon or dill, salt, freshly ground black pepper
What's it like? Similar texture to regular pasta; buttery, slightly nutty flavor Best for: Any pasta dish—baked, sautéed or cold in salad
Ingredients: Extra-virgin olive oil, hot or sweet Italian turkey or chicken sausage, small onion, fresh rosemary, salt, broccoli rabe, garlic, red pepper flakes, Kamut spiral pasta or orecchiette, low-sodium chicken broth, Grana Padano or Parmesan