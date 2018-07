5 Healthy and Delicious Alternatives to White Pasta

For anyone watching their weight or simply trying to eat healthier, pasta is usually enemy number one. Refined white-flour noodles lack the fiber and nutrients of whole grains while still packing in calories. Good news for pasta lovers: the latest noodles are made of healthy, whole grain ingredients like quinoa, spelt, and kamut. From Spaghetti All'amatriciana to Creamy Three-Mushroom Pasta , try these good-for-you takes on pasta.