5 Healthy and Delicious Alternatives to White Pasta

Quinoa. Spelt. Kamut. The latest noodles are nutritious, delicious and super filling. How can you not have some?

More
Lori Powell
March 12, 2015
1 of 6 Travis Rathbone

Amp up your pasta

For anyone watching their weight or simply trying to eat healthier, pasta is usually enemy number one. Refined white-flour noodles lack the fiber and nutrients of whole grains while still packing in calories. Good news for pasta lovers: the latest noodles are made of healthy, whole grain ingredients like quinoa, spelt, and kamut. From Spaghetti All'amatriciana to Creamy Three-Mushroom Pasta, try these good-for-you takes on pasta.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Travis Rathbone

Spring Pea Pasta Salad

Brown Rice

What's it like? Soft texture; tastes like... brown rice
Best for: Any pasta dish—baked, sautéed or cold in salad

Ingredients: Green peas, frozen edamame, sugar snap peas, lemon juice, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, extra-virgin olive oil, shallot, tarragon or dill, salt, freshly ground black pepper

Calories: 411

Try this recipe: Spring Pea Pasta Salad
3 of 6 Travis Rathbone

Pasta With Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

Kamut

What's it like? Similar texture to regular pasta; buttery, slightly nutty flavor
Best for: Any pasta dish—baked, sautéed or cold in salad

Ingredients: Extra-virgin olive oil, hot or sweet Italian turkey or chicken sausage, small onion, fresh rosemary, salt, broccoli rabe, garlic, red pepper flakes, Kamut spiral pasta or orecchiette, low-sodium chicken broth, Grana Padano or Parmesan

Calories: 410

Try this recipe: Pasta With Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Advertisement
4 of 6 Travis Rathbone

Creamy Three-Mushroom Pasta

Whole-Wheat

What's it like? Sturdy texture; earthy, nutty flavor
Best for: Any pasta dish—hot or cold in salad

Ingredients: Extra-virgin olive oil, leeks, medium shallots, salt, freshly ground black pepper, shiitake mushrooms, cremini mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, dry white wine, whole-wheat pappardelle, low-sodium chicken broth, mascarpone, fresh parsley

Calories: 376

Try this recipe: Creamy Three-Mushroom Pasta
Advertisement
5 of 6 Travis Rathbone

Spaghetti All'amatriciana

Spelt

What's it like? Tender texture; mildly nutty flavor
Best for: Sautéed dishes (it can fall apart when baked)

Ingredients: Pancetta, small onion, red pepper flakes, garlic, dry white wine, whole peeled tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, spelt spaghetti, pecorino

Calories: 321

Try this recipe: Spaghetti All'amatriciana
Advertisement
6 of 6 Travis Rathbone

Roasted Garlic, Artichoke and Asparagus Pasta

Quinoa

What's it like? Delicate, silky texture; very mild flavor
Best for: Any pasta dish—hot or cold in salad

Ingredients: Asparagus, artichoke hearts, large red onion, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh thyme, salt, freshly ground black pepper, garlic, quinoa rotelle, balsamic vinegar, Parmesan

Calories: 450

Try this recipe: Roasted Garlic, Artichoke, and Asparagus Pasta

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up