Smooshing your face into a pillow leads to skin creasing. "I can look at a client and tell how she sleeps!" Rouleau says. "We naturally lose a teaspoon of collagen—which keeps skin plump—every year from the time we're 30," adds Montclair, N.J., dermatologist Jeanine B. Downie, MD. That means those morning sleep lines around the eyes, nose and mouth are more likely to become permanently etched.Your best bet is to sleep faceup, but if that's never going to happen, try this tactic from New York City dermatologist Francesca Fusco, MD: "Hang your face off the edge of the pillow to minimize squishing." You can boost skin elasticity by dabbing an overnight cream with water-retaining hyaluronic acid and plumping peptides onto areas that tend to crease. Try youth-boosting Garnier Ultra-Lift Miracle Sleeping Cream ($20; amazon.com ).