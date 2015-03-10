1 of 9 Getty Images

Sleeping Beauty was onto something

Disney princesses don't typically share their get-gorgeous secrets, but here's a reveal: Sleeping Beauty was onto something. Fully rested people are perceived as more attractive, and even healthier, than their sleep-deprived counterparts, found a recent study from Sweden. "When women ask what's the one thing that will make the biggest improvement in their looks, I tell them, 'More sleep,'" says New York City dermatologist Amy Wechsler, MD.



OK, so there's the quit-skimping-on-sleep sell. And then there's reality: Sometimes stress, seasonal allergies or girls' nights out conspire against our best intentions to rest up. Enter the tactics and new products experts rely on to max out the look-good benefits of your sleep.