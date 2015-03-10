If you wobble during yoga and can't help swaying in high heels, it might be time to evaluate your balance. Don't worry: Even the fittest people can have trouble mastering it. That's because balance doesn't just come down to age and inactivity. Equilibrium relies on sensors called proprioceptors, located in your muscles, tendons, and joints. These sensors, along with the muscles in your limbs and core, help your body maintain balance while changing position. But sticking to the same workout all the time can weaken those muscles, while overworking others. First, switch up your routine to increase your range of motion. Then, try this workout, created by Gunnar Peterson, a personal trainer in Beverly Hills, Calif., to boost your proprioception and reaction time.