4 of 13 Getty Images

Hairbrush cleaner

Take a close look at your hairbrush and you may be totally grossed out by what you see built up toward the base of the bristles. Rather than tossing it right into the garbage can, remove this product residue by soaking your brushes and combs in a basin of warm water with 1 teaspoon of baking soda for about 20 minutes. Rinse, and then allow to dry on a towel before using.