Starting a meal with a salad isn't the only way to boost your vegetable intake. Mix it up by having a bowl of homemade vegetarian soup instead. You'll get that extra dose of nutrients and an extra serving or two of veggies. And, if you're trying to lose weight, one study found that people who slurped soup before a main lunch course consumed fewer calories at the meal overall.These vegetarian soup recipes are low in fat, high in flavor, and easy to make. Enjoy!