This meal may be low in calories, but it's high in flavor. Using turkey kielbasa instead of pork cuts down on saturated fat without sacrificing taste, while salsa adds a Mexican spin with virtually no extra calories. Shrimp pumps up the protein content and also gives you a dose of iron, zinc, vitamin B12, and selenium.Sweet potatoes, turkey kielbasa, shrimp, prepared salsa, reduced-fat sour cream, cilantro314