Here's one easy way to incorporate more veggies into your diet: make them your meal's main event. These stuffed vegetables recipes—including stuffed peppers, stuffed tomatoes, and stuffed squash—use produce as the base for your dish by filling veggies with lean meats, flavorful cheeses, and oftentimes even more vegetables.
Advertisement
2 of 12
Tuna-Stuffed Tomatoes
Get a taste of the Mediterranean with this no-cook recipe, which features kalamata olives, olive oil, and capers mixed with tuna. Pair with a salad for a healthy, fiber-filled lunch.
Potatoes are not the enemy: One spud packs more vitamin C than an orange and contains 60 different kinds of phytochemicals and vitamins. These potatoes are stuffed with broccoli, a high-fiber superfood that's also loaded with vitamin C and even a little bit of protein.
Spinach is sautéed in garlic and olive oil before being stuffed with couscous into these mouthwatering red bell peppers. Ramping up the flavor even further: Feta cheese, which really brings out the Mediterranean vibe in this recipe.
Ingredients: Red bell peppers, olive oil, garlic, spinach, lemon juice, salt, couscous, feta
These stuffed tomatoes are ideal as a side to a lean steak or warm tuna salad. They also heat up well in the microwave, making them perfect for lunchtime leftovers (and another opportunity to sneak veggies into your day).
Portobello mushrooms are often stuffed with Italian sausage, but this lighter recipe uses soy crumbles marinated in Italian spices, garlic, and fresh herbs. You won't miss the meat—this type of mushroom has a meaty texture that will help satisfy your cravings.
Ingredients: Portobello caps, soy crumbles, diced tomatoes, green onions, fresh parsley, Parmesan cheese, 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, black pepper, garlic, cooking spray
One sweet potato contains 377% of your daily recommended intake of vitamin A, a nutrient essential for healthy eyes and skin. Orange spuds are also a good source of potassium (important for nerve and muscle function) and vitamin B6, which helps the body fight disease. Stuffed with broccoli, cheese, and red pepper flakes, they are turned into a full meal.
This meal may be low in calories, but it's high in flavor. Using turkey kielbasa instead of pork cuts down on saturated fat without sacrificing taste, while salsa adds a Mexican spin with virtually no extra calories. Shrimp pumps up the protein content and also gives you a dose of iron, zinc, vitamin B12, and selenium.
This recipe stuffs fresh asparagus, shallots, garlic, and tomatoes into a meaty Portobello mushroom, and tops it off with a mixture of breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese. Make your own fresh breadcrumbs by putting hunks of multigrain bread into your food processor.
Ingredients: Portobello mushrooms, olive oil, asparagus, shallots or sweet onion, garlic, plum tomato, salt, black pepper, bread crumbs, Parmesan or Romano cheese
Dress up acorn squash by stuffing it with Italian sausage and wild rice. Dried cranberries add a little bit of sweetness. To make this recipe even more diet-friendly, swap out the Italian sausage for turkey sausage.
Ingredients: Acorn squash, sweet Italian sausage, canola oil, onion, celery, garlic, brown rice, dried cranberries, chives, kosher salt, black pepper, Parmesan cheese, Swiss cheese