9 Little Tweaks That Make Walking Workouts More Effective

If you have diabetes (or worry about getting it), consider this: Exercise improves your body's ability to control blood sugar. "It's not just during exercise; the effect can last 48 hours afterward," says George King, MD, author ofWhen you're active, your muscle cells become more sensitive to insulin, absorbing larger amounts of glucose. Over time, regular exercise can help you shed weight. And you don't need to do CrossFit. "Even walking can be incredibly helpful," Dr. King points out. A few tweaks to your form can mean a much better workout for your heart and muscles (plus more calories torched!). Here's how to boost your burn with every step.