9 Little Tweaks That Make Walking Workouts More Effective

Got high blood sugar? One great strategy requires nothing more than your own two feet.

More
Health.com
May 17, 2015
1 of 10 Getty Images

Walk this way

If you have diabetes (or worry about getting it), consider this: Exercise improves your body's ability to control blood sugar. "It's not just during exercise; the effect can last 48 hours afterward," says George King, MD, author of The Diabetes Reset. When you're active, your muscle cells become more sensitive to insulin, absorbing larger amounts of glucose. Over time, regular exercise can help you shed weight. And you don't need to do CrossFit. "Even walking can be incredibly helpful," Dr. King points out. A few tweaks to your form can mean a much better workout for your heart and muscles (plus more calories torched!). Here's how to boost your burn with every step.
Advertisement
2 of 10 Getty Images

Wear a heart rate monitor

It's like having your own coach to keep you at optimal intensity (about 75 percent of your max heart rate). "It can give you a nudge if you slow down," says Therese Iknoian, author of Fitness Walking.
3 of 10 Getty Images

Count your steps

Research shows that people who wear a pedometer walk about 2,000 more steps per day. Apps like Pedometer++ and Accupedo can have the same inspiring effect.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Getty Images

Roll through the ball of your foot

And push off with your toes. Imagine you're trying to wipe a piece of gum off your sole, Iknoian suggests, to get your calf and hamstring muscles involved.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Getty Images

Focus your eyes on the horizon

When your head is raised, your chest opens and you can take deeper breaths, says Mark Fenton, associate professor at Tufts University and author of The Complete Guide to Walking for Health, Weight Loss, and Fitness.
Advertisement
6 of 10 Getty Images

Stand tall

Keep your ears and shoulders directly above your hips to engage your core.

Standing up straight has other benefits, too. Checking your posture will instantly make you look younger and thinner, and it may even help you feel more energized.

RELATED: 3 Steps to Perk Up Your Posture
Advertisement
7 of 10 Getty Images

Make a loose fist

Clenching your hands just wastes energy that could be used to power your walk.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Getty Images

Pump your arms

Your hands should reach midbreastbone height on the upswing and brush past your hips on the downswing, says Toronto coach Lee Scott, who trains clients to walk marathons.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Getty Images

Squeeze your glutes

"Do this consciously to contract the big muscles in the back of your legs," Scott recommends.

Get your rear into gear with these 18 butt exercises.

WATCH THIS VIDEO: 8 Moves for a Better Butt  
Advertisement
10 of 10 Getty Images

Keep your stride short

Longer steps lead to a bouncier gait, which can increase the risk of injury to your joints.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up