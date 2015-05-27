10 minutes to a sculpted stomach

Ladies, we are getting a jump on spring-cleaning, and the first thing to go is the standard crunch. I'm not saying that it's a bad exercise, but if it's your only ab sculptor, you're doing yourself a real disservice. Regular old crunches compartmentalize your strength, working mainly just the rectus abdominis (six-pack). To create a nice curve in the waist, a flat front and hip-line definition, it's key to work the transverse abdominis. This muscle acts as a girdle and—yep, you guessed it—cinches in your entire middle. But that's just part of the formula. It's also important to kick up your cardio and eat healthy, well-balanced meals. When you put it all together, you'll get the core you crave.