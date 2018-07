Dehydration is one of the leading causes of headaches , says Dr. Arthur, so it's best to treat that cause first and see if it relieves your pain.Water and other fluids are your best bet. "Drink a bottle of water and wait 20 minutes to see if you feel better," says Dr. Arthur. Caffeine is known for drying you out, but ironically, it can help in small doses. "But for each cup of tea or coffee, drink an equal amount of water to avoid dehydration," Dr. Arthur says.Headache-triggering foods include artificial sweeteners, MSG (found in sauces and soy sauce), aged cheeses (blue, stilton) that contain tyramine, plus chocolate, red wine, hot dogs, deli meats, and dried fruit. MSG is metabolized to glutamate, an excitatory neurotransmitter in the brain, says Dr. Arthur. Tyramine links to increased blood pressure, which can trigger headaches.