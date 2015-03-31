8 of 11 Getty Images

You have an earache

Earaches typically accompany other symptoms, says Dr. Arthur. "So they're not correlated with any food in general." Since they occur most often with upper respiratory infections, however, foods that clear up congestion can help earaches as well.



Best foods: Clear fluids and chicken soup ease congestion by loosening up mucous in nasal passages. Omega-3s found in salmon and nuts decrease inflammation, and vitamin C found in dark leafy greens, berries, and citrus boost the immune system, says Dr. Arthur.



Worst foods: Dairy can thicken phlegm and worsen congestion, with the exception of yogurt, which contains probiotics, says Dr. Arthur. "Stay away from processed and packaged foods, too, which increase inflammation and lengthen the recovery process."