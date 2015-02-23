Easy Messy-Chic Hairstyles

If you're like most women, getting your hair under control might take up a huge chunk of your morning. But you don't need to spend hours perfecting your locks. Say hello to the latest hair trend: the undone do. That's right. Looking gorgeous can be as simple as just getting out of bed. These easy styles can be done in minutes and still look totally lovely for work or a night out. Looks like a little messy hair never hurt nobody.
Rocker waves
"Today's waves have more of a natural flow than the defined look of the past," says New York City celebrity stylist Jeanie Syfu. To get that soft texture, prep wet strands with mousse and rough-dry. Immediately twist hair into four buns, securing with pins; let set for about 15 minutes before unraveling. Enhance your waves by wrapping a few random sections around a curling wand, dust in texturizing powder (try Schwarzkopf Styliste Ultime Biotin+ Volume & Texture Magic Powder, $7; walmart.com) and tousle. "Hair should have texture, body and even frizzies," adds New York City celebrity stylist Johnny Gaita.
For this trendy look, first saturate hair with a texturizing spray, such as Garnier Fructis Style De-Constructed Texture Tease Spray ($3; walmart.com), to add thickness and grip. Bring hair over one shoulder and create a classic braid, loosely weaving three sections over and under each other; fasten with a clear elastic. Then—the key—gently pinch and pull the braid apart, says Sunnie Brook Jones, a celebrity stylist in Los Angeles. Keep a few airy wisps around your face, mist with hairspray and you're done!
Piecey ponytail
Yes, a disheveled pony is chic now. (Convenient, right?) Create extra oomph with a volumizer, like Redken Wind Blown Dry Finishing Spray ($18; redken.com). Then make a Mohawk-like section by lifting strands from eyebrow to eyebrow toward crown. Gently backcomb the top for a fluffy, airy texture and spray with a light-hold hairspray. Pull hair back with your fingers and secure at the nape of your neck or off to one side. Finish by blasting your hairline with the cool shot on your dryer, Jones says, and add another spritz of hairspray.
"This style is all about shape, not definition," says Los Angeles celebrity stylist Larry Sims. For max volume, set hair at night: After shampooing, blot strands with a towel and comb through. Let air-dry, then apply a hydrating curl cream, like Miss Jessie's Coily Custard ($14; target.com). Tightly twist small sections of hair all over your head from root to tip. Come morning, unravel, and backcomb at the root. Rake fingers through to separate curls and apply a drop of serum for frizz control and shine. Headband: optional!