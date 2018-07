This one may seem obvious, but in the name of setting a sexy scene, many people go wrong. Candlelight is naturally flattering and makes you feel sexy, says Zoldbrod. "It gives your brain the message that we're going to do something special." But the scent you choose can make the difference between a mood revver and a mood killer. While you might find roses sexy, your partner might want to run the other way. That's why you should buy unscented candles, and also place them in a container so they won't get knocked over, suggests Landes. Not in the candle mood? Dim the bedroom lights or at the very least, turn off harsh overhead ones.