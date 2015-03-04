10 of 11 Getty Images

Make it feel like a hotel

One of the reasons we feel frisky on vacation: It's a special getaway that takes us out of the day-to-day hassles. Bring some of that hotel vibe in by putting a nice bottle of water on your nightstand, a chocolate on your pillow, a super soft blanket across the mattress—anything that creates an environment of luxury and makes you feel pampered, suggests Landes. For a long-term investment into your sex life, consider purchasing thick curtains that can block out light and some noise. "Do whatever you can to keep the outside world out so you can concentrate on your partner," she adds.