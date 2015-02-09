8 Diabetes-Friendly Pasta Recipes

A 3-ounce serving of scallops sets you back just 95 calories and less than a gram of fat—and pumps you up with an impressive 17 grams of protein. Scallops are also a good source of vitamin B12, which plays a key role in brain and nervous system function. This recipe places them on a bed of spinach fettuccine.Spinach fettuccine, sea scallops, ground black pepper, cooking spray, extra virgin olive oil, Dijon mustard, fresh basil, salt, dry white wine or low-sodium chicken broth, green onion, fresh parsley375