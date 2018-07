Boss on your case again? Try not to freak out: High levels of the stress hormone cortisol can trigger fat and sugar cravings, and can also cause the body to hang onto fat and store it around the midsection. And a 2014 German study found that work-related stress is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes.



You may also feel like you need to forget healthy habits in order to get ahead, says Frances Largeman-Roth, RD, author of Eating in Color. "Maybe you used to go for a walk at lunch but then you change jobs or get a promotion, and suddenly all eyes are on you," she says. "You may feel like your daily break from the office is no longer acceptable, so you put in the extra time and your weight suffers."