Maintaining a healthy weight can protect you against diabetes and heart disease—but what if you're already overweight and suffering from these conditions? Good news: Slimming down can still help. "These conditions won't necessarily go away, but you may be able to reduce your symptoms and the amount of medication you take," says Dr. Tsai.You may be able to take less blood pressure or cholesterol medication, for example, or learn to manage your type 2 diabetes without giving yourself daily injections. Studies also show that losing weight may allow you control chronic conditions like asthma and heartburn without (or with less) medication, as well. In related sad-but-true news, you might notice something else when you lose weight, as well: Doctors (whose bias against obese patients has been well documented) may treat you better, too.